BBC licence: Thousands could ditch their TV licence and save 159 a year – could you?

In total, five groups of people could be entitled to a reduction or refund on their TV licence.

Blind or severely sight impaired people are entitled to a 50 percent reduction on their TV licence.

Residents in care homes that have ARC schemes only have to pay a concessionary rate of £7.50, while those over-75s in residences with ARC schemes are eligible for a free licence.

Over 75s in receipt of Pension Credit are also entitled to a free TV licence and don’t have to pay the £159 annual cost.