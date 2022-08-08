Benefits of metaverse in the healthcare industry

The term “metaverse” was first coined in Neal Stephenson’s 1992 sci-fi novel Snow Cash, where he described it as “the virtual reality world that will come to be as ubiquitous and important as the Internet is today.”

Cut 2: Ready Player One, a 2018 Sci-fi film directed by Steven Spielberg that is set in 2045, where much of humanity uses VR simulation to escape the real world. So while people can live an unhealthy and lazy life in the real world but can lead an absolutely alternative healthy life in the metaverse.

Currently, the traditional healthcare system is broken. The overall trust in the healthcare system has deteriorated thanks to its ‘Sick-Care’ delivery infrastructure. There is an increase in chronic lifestyle diseases such as Diabetes, Cardiovascular diseases, Stroke, and Cancer. Patient treatments are now a significant challenge as they are often associated with high levels of uncertainty, as patients need to change their behaviour as part of a new self-care lifestyle. Is there a solution that can bridge this gap? The metaverse can help solve all the aforementioned issues.

The metaverse has immense potential to change the way we think about healthcare. It will be a more immersive, intimate, appealing medical experience where there will be a sense of community and support for those who need it the most. Adaptive intelligent solutions can help lower the barriers between hospitals and patients, improving access to healthcare services and enhancing overall patient satisfaction, particularly in small towns and cities.

It can usher in new opportunities for healthcare providers to interact with patients in more intimate ways, such as walking through a three-dimensional model of the human body with patients, discussing diagnoses and treatments. This would allow providers to simulate the effect of a proposed treatment on the patient’s body before it is applied, creating a more personal and informative experience compared to what is currently possible with two-dimensional images on a screen.

Given that Virtual reality (VR), Augmented reality (AR) and Mixed reality are already being used for medical training and surgical procedures, the Health Metaverse will be the next big disrupter in the years to come.

In the health metaverse, healthcare professionals will be able to deliver more collaborative treatment programs, not hindered by the current siloed nature of the existing healthcare system. It will also benefit in terms of swift information sharing between doctors and clinicians, which means that underlying causes of health issues could be established more quickly. Monitoring of patient activity in the metaverse means factors such as compliance could be tracked more easily, which would further assist with diagnosing and treating illness.

In this alternate digital reality world, you can create your own digital avatar and don your headset and meet your doctor in avatar form. You can describe your symptoms, possibly in conjunction with uploaded health data, and receive an evaluation for further treatment — all without leaving your home. If you want to review the session later, they could record it for playback on command. You could even pay for fees over the blockchain, with innovative new payment models.

Your avatar can workout, play and socialise with fellow buddies and make new friends. Your digital avatar will do exactly the same things you do in the real world to be healthy and fit. Just as is seen in the sci-fi film Ready Player One.

Gamification and personalization will be key in the health metaverse to connect and bring healthcare providers and consumers together. Currently, people are not motivated as much to make a lifestyle change. The Open Metaverse can change that. It can empower people in the virtual as well as physical world to adopt a healthy lifestyle and get incentives in the form of tokens or rewards. Delivering unique user experiences through fitness gamification and healthcare rewards will have an advantage in the Health Metaverse. People who have more control and ownership of their health data will be able to use that data to power their NFTs (Non-Fungible Token’s) and also using this tokenization, people can exchange values.

Additionally, it could be an excellent place for people to socialise and interact with others dealing with similar health issues, providing a much-needed sense of community and support for people often isolated by their conditions.

The Metaverse will combine the two worlds making living healthy in the real world more fun and super rewarding. It will be a combination of Preventive health + gaming + metaverse in 3D.

Facebook

Twitter

Linkedin

Email

Disclaimer Views expressed above are the author’s own.







END OF ARTICLE





