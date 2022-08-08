Britons to leave a trail of over 60,000 photos and social media posts, study finds

Including some of the more popular platforms, adults share an average of 276 posts on Instagram, 170 on Facebook and 141 tweets annually – amounting to 17,369, 10,680 and 8,911 collectively over the average lifetime. Similarly, adults have two active email addresses for both personal, and work use, and will have signed up to over 500 mailing lists.

When quizzed on the safety aspect of this, 47 percent do worry about the risks of putting so much of their life online – despite 29 percent failing to be “savvy”’ when it comes to protecting themselves.

A spokesman for Aloha Browser, which commissioned the study, said: “We all put so much of our lives online nowadays because it’s considered ‘the norm’.

“But we are not giving our online privacy the attention it deserves. It really is simple to protect your privacy online but far too many people aren’t taking the simple, yet necessary steps.”

Using secure passwords is the top thing people do to improve their internet privacy (47 percent).

While four in 10 never disclose their main email address or phone number – and a further 39 percent refrain from using public storage websites such as Google Docs or Dropbox.

But despite strong passwords being the main way people protect themselves, 57 percent still receive warnings about them potentially being compromised.