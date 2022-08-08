Brits make an average of 122 decisions every day – but often end up changing their minds

But the average adult admits to changing their mind twice per decision – with more than one in ten (11 percent) doing so five or more times.

Deciding what TV show or film to watch was found to be the most difficult daily decision to make for 37 percent, followed closely by what to have to eat (37 percent), what to wear (29 percent), and whether to buy something new (27 percent).

More than two-thirds (68 percent) find it hard to make or stick to a decision, with 36 percent turning to their spouse to help them out, while 30 percent turn to their parents, and one in four (24 percent) rely on friends for support.

Andreas Michaelides, Ph.D., chief of psychology at Noom, which commissioned the research, said: “Decisions can be hard to make, and even once we’ve made them, sometimes they can be hard to follow through on.

“It takes a variety of factors, like motivation, support, and proximity to existing habits, to help build new, unconscious habits.

“But once you’ve established something as an ordinary habit, it becomes much easier to maintain.”

The study also found 63 percent think some decisions are easier to stick to than others – with 66 percent admitting they change their mind about whether or not to exercise at least once a day.

And nearly two in five (38 percent) claimed they spend more time deciding what to eat than where to go on holiday.