Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 PS5 and PS4 Beta Begins After Multiplayer Showcase – PlayStation LifeStyle

All of the rumors surrounding the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta have been proven correct — the beta will be taking place in September shortly after the Call of Duty: Next multiplayer showcase and it will be coming to PS5 and PS4 first. What’s more, the beta will feature a new Marina Bay Grand Prix map inspired by the Singapore Grand Prix.

When will the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 PS5 and PS4 beta launch?

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta will launch first on PS5 and PS4 at 10 AM PT on September 16 for those with early access. The beta will launch for all PlayStation players on September 18 and will run until September 20. The beta will then take a break before returning at 10 AM PT on September 22 and running until September 26. The second beta period will feature cross-play between PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

Details on what players can expect from the beta are being kept mostly under wraps right now, aside from that it will feature several modes and maps of different sizes. More details will be revealed at the Call of Duty: Next multiplayer showcase that’s being held on September 15, the day before the Modern Warfare 2 beta starts. As well as a full multiplayer reveal, the showcase will feature a detailed look at the future of the franchise, including information on Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and the mobile version of Warzone, currently codenamed Project Aurora. What we do know is that the beta will include the new 6v6 Marina Bay Grand Prix map that has a lot of similarities to the Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit, as you’ll see in the flythrough below.

In other news, Marvel’s Midnight Suns has been delayed again and is now expected to be released next year. Elsewhere, a new live-action Pac-Man movie is in development from Bandai Namco.