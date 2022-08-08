Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is getting a sequel in 2022

Call of Duty releases a new title every year and 2022 will be no different. Ever since the underwhelming launch of Call of Duty: Vanguard, players have been speculating what the next Call of Duty game would be like. Now, Infinity Ward has given some major information about 2022’s Call of Duty title.

In an official blog post outlining the future of Call of Duty: Warzone, developers also dropped some news about the next Call of Duty. This year’s title is a sequel to the last Modern Warfare game released in 2019. The new Call of Duty game and the next Warzone are being “designed together from the ground-up,” including a brand new engine.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare sequel coming in 2022

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has remained one of the most popular Call of Duty games since it was released in 2019. It’s now getting a sequel in 2022, and fans are excited for it.

The 16th Call of Duty title took place in a modern setting, following CIA and British SAS forces as they teamed up with rebels from a fictional country to fight Russian invaders. The game was an immediate hit, racking up a wide variety of gaming awards in 2019. This included Game Critics Awards’ Best Online Multiplayer title and 2020 Golden Joystick Awards’ Esports Game of the Year.

Modern Warfare earned over $600 million within three days of its release, making it the highest-selling Call of Duty title. By the end of the year, Activision shared that Modern Warfare had earned over $1 billion in revenue. This is thanks to the accompanying Call of Duty: Warzone battle royale mode that came out later in support of the game.

While Warzone has remained very popular over the years, the Call of Duty community has been critical of the game’s current state. Riddled with performance bugs and hackers, Warzone has been a source of frustration for Call of Duty fans for a while already. These issues were only made worse when developers attempted to integrate elements from Call of Duty: Vanguard, which included an entirely new era and set of weapons.

It makes sense that developers have decided to start totally new with this sequel, hitting the reset button on Modern Warfare and Warzone.

BREAKING: NEW official Call of Duty 2022 details: — Sequel to Modern Warfare 2019

— NEW ENGINE for MW2 and Warzone 2

— Game + New Warzone built together from ‘ground up’

— Warzone will be ‘Massive evolution of BR’

— ‘New Sandbox mode’ Stay frosty… pic.twitter.com/sGFnYWNTaY — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) February 11, 2022

The Modern Warfare sequel news was shared by Charlie Intel before the official announcement arrived. The tweet was met with praise from Call of Duty fans, though only time will tell if Modern Warfare 2 will be successful after the more maligned Vanguard release.