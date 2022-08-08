Call of Duty Warzone Patch Notes For August 8 Update

A new Call of Duty Warzone update is out today that makes one weapons adjustment and removes an annoying bug.

However, Raven Software has also confirmed that they’re looking into another problem that the August 8 patch might have caused.

Here’s everything we know so far about the August 8 Patch released by Raven Software for Call of Duty Warzone across PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

Raven has revealed that they’re investigating a new error report that sees players get stuck when trying to patch Call of Duty Warzone.

The news was shared on social media, telling fans: “Some Players will notice a crash when “Fetching Store Info”.”

There’s no ETA on how long the problem will take to fix, or what might have caused it, but it looks like it has something to do with today’s Call of Duty Warzone update.

As shared in the official patch notes, today’s Call of Duty Warzone update looks to reduce the strength of the Blixen and fixes another annoying bug.

The full details can be found in the official Call of Duty Warzone patch notes posted by Raven Software earlier today:

WARZONE PATCH NOTES FOR AUGUST 8

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue causing Players to encounter Dev Error 5476 which caused the game client to crash.

Fixed an issue causing the H4 Blixen’s (VG) 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mag to increase movement speed by 2% rather than decrease it as intended.

Weapon Adjustments

» Submachine Guns «

H4 Blixen (VG)

Max Damage reduced to 38, down from 39

Confirmed August 3 Changes To Blixen:

H4 Blixen (VG)

Max Damage reduced to 39, down from 40

Max Damage range decreased to 8 meters, down from 9 meters

ADS Transition In/Out Time increased to 210ms, up from 190ms

Bergstrom 17” F3

Muzzle Velocity decreased to 35%, down from 50%

Movement speed increase removed, down from 3%

ADS movement speed increase removed, down from 6%

7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mag

Movement Speed now decreased increased by 2%

*This change was originally intended to decrease Movement Speed – which will be corrected in an upcoming update

ADS Transition In/Out time scalar decreased to -3%, down from 2%

