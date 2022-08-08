Call of Duty Warzone updates and the H4 Blixen submachine gun gets a nerf – Game News 24

Activision and Raven software have released a new version of Call of Duty Warzone. Despite the difficulties in the update, one can try to balance a weapon that had been a good and bad turn around at the Battle Royale and the Return mode.

Call of Duty Warzone update 1.61 comes terribly unexpectedly, didn’t you know that the release was announced by Raven Software. This patch is still a small patch, coming on several days before Season 4 Reloaded, which has brought an avalanche of content innovation. There are no changes in gameplay, but small changes are available.

The developer created a Dev Error 5476 solution that caused the game’s client to collapse. For the sake of the weapons, we have only two changes, both concerning the H4 Blixen submachine gun that has recently become famous on Caldera, Rebirth Island and Fortunes Keep.

In particular, there was a problem where the 54-round magazine increased the players movement time to get the players started instead of increasing its pace. Furthermore, the maxim weapon damage was reduced from 39 to 38. The impression is that the SMG will continue to become the best gun of all time, but these changes should in any case make the experience more balanced.

Activision has unveiled the dates of the Beta phase of Call of Duty Modern Warfare which is scheduled to start on the PlayStation console.