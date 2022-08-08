Celebrity owners elated for fourth season of Tennis Premier League

Rakul Preet Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sonali Bendre Behl share their excitement ahead of the new season

As the buzz around the fourth season of Tennis Premier League grows, the celebrity co-owners of Finecab Hyderabad Striker – Rakul Preet Singh, Chennai Stallions – Aditi Rao Hydari, and Pune Jaguars – Sonali Bendre Behl, could not keep the lid on their elation.

The vibrant and stunning Rakul Preet Singh was beaming with exuberance as she spoke about the upcoming season, saying, “We ended last season as champions and we will be aiming to emulate the same this year as well.”

“I am super excited for the upcoming edition of the tournament. Coming from an army background, my father always taught me the value of sports and seeing how the Tennis Premier League (TPL) has been able to capture the essence of Indian tennis, gives me a lot of satisfaction. I want TPL to grow every day as it could play a huge role in the development of grass root tennis in the country,” she concluded.

The dynamic actor and co-owner of Chennai Stallions Aditi Rao Hydari explained why she decided to acquire a team in TPL. She said, “I have always been a fan of tennis and that’s why I am really happy to promote the sport I so dearly love. I really want to make tennis a household sport in the country and I honestly believe that the development of TPL is directly proportional to the growth of tennis in India.”

The natural beauty added, “It’s been wonderful to see the league grow over the last few years. I hope the league keeps growing at the same pace as it has already helped elevate the status of tennis in the country. I am eagerly looking forward to the next season. We have had some wonderful players in our team last year but we narrowly missed out on the final. So, we are hoping to assemble a strong squad and go all the way this time around.”

The effervescent actor and role model for many Sonali Bendre Behl feels that TPL is the perfect platform for the upcoming Indian tennis players to showcase their mettle. She said, “It’s quite heartening to see the growth that the sport of Tennis has seen in India over the past couple of years.”

She went on to say, “With the Tennis Premier League, young Indian players have been given an amazing platform to showcase their talent and also connect with the best players from across the world. These are the kind of initiatives that will help the sport grow, giving it a much-needed push, especially at the grass root level. We are past Champions of the league and with our amazing team raring to go, we’ve set our sights on the trophy and the title. Let the games begin!”

The fourth edition of TPL is scheduled to begin on December 7 and conclude on December 11.

