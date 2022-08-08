Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says he wants to be Megan Thee Stallion’s pet in interview for ‘DC League of Super-Pets’





Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson lit up the internet over the weekend after a clip from a recent interview for his new animated film “DC League of Super-Pets” surfaced, during which the actor admitted he would like to be Megan Thee Stallion’s pet if given the choice.

In the interview with Fox TV show Dish Nation about Warner Bros.’ latest kids’ film, Johnson and his co-star comedian Kevin Hart were each asked which celebrity they’d like to live with as a devoted animal. While Hart responded that he would like to be actor Denzel Washington’s pet, Johnson replied—without hesitation—Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

“Oh, that’s a good one,” responded Dish Nation’s Andrew Freund. “Why Megan Thee Stallion?” “Oh, we don’t need to talk about that, okay?” Johnson answered coyly. Hart, who sat alongside him, burst into laughter. WARNING: The clip has NSFW language. The internet also had a good laugh with Johnson’s answer, with a clip from the interview going viral over the weekend, garnering more than 240,000 likes and over 34,000 retweets as of Monday. “Without hesitation, Dwayne?!!!!” asked one user. “He answered fast as hell too omg lmaoo,” wrote another Twitter user.

“And I’mma bark bark right along with him,” tweeted New York comic Jay Jurden in response to the video. Several noted that the former WWE wrestler has actually been married to singer and music producer Lauren Hashian since 2019. Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion is currently dating rapper Pardison Fontaine. Megan Thee Stallion, who has been promoting her new single “Pressurelicious” from her upcoming new album, has so far not responded publicly to Johnson’s comments. Johnson and Hart have been promoting their recently released animated film “DC League of Super-Pets” about the four-legged sidekicks of the legendary Justice League heroes. The film, which opened in theaters on July 29, features Johnson as the voice of titular character Krypto the Super-Dog, while Hart voices Ace the Bat-Hound.



