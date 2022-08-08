Elk Rushes At Bozos Trying To Take Selfie (Watch)

The older couple in the video below either lack all common sense, or are just completely uneducated about interacting with wild animals.

Either way, they nearly got impaled by a big bull elk while trying to take a selfie in Yellowstone National Park.

They run away after the elk comes charging at them with his antlers, but I don’t think they realized how close to death they really were.

Thankfully nobody was hurt.

That means we can all watch the video below, collectively facepalm, and make fun of these fools for thinking that wild animals are props for their pictures and videos posted to Facebook.

Spread the word- STAY AWAY FROM WILD ANIMALS IN AMERICA’S NATIONAL PARKS. PLEASE. FOR THE LOVE OF GOD.