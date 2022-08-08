Elvis Presley: Glen Campbell’s iconic film role that was originally meant for The King

Glen Campbell, who died five years ago today, was a contemporary of Elvis Presley and befriended The King when he helped record the soundtrack for 1964’s Viva Las Vegas. He once said: “Elvis and I were brought up the same humble way – picking cotton and looking at the south end of a north-bound mule.” It’s hardly surprising then, that when The King turned down a Western movie role, the producers went with Campbell instead.

The film in question was John Wayne’s True Grit, for which Duke would go on to win an Oscar for his starring role as US Marshall Rooster Cogburn.

Elvis was the original choice for playing Texas Ranger LaBoeuf, However, by the late 1960s, The King was taking a break from movies to focus on rebooting his live music career following the success of his 1968 Comeback Special.

According to Elvis’ cousin Billy Smith, Wayne himself had asked the singer to co-star in a movie with him a number of times.