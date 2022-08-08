‘Embarrassing poorer families!’ Outrage at new packaging introduced on ASDA food products





The supermarket’s new “fuss-free range” has been established to allow families to “cook up delicious tasty burger meals at fantastic prices with quality ingredients”. The range contains almost all of the essentials at discounted prices.

This has been praised amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, which is seeing some families live from pay check to pay cheque. Experts expect the situation to get worse before it gets better. But others have been struck by the product packaging. This is easily distinguishable from that on other packaging given its bright-yellow design. Items in ASDA’s previous Smart Price range had white packaging instead.

One shopper, quoted in the Mirror, insisted the bright colour screams: “We are poor!” Another said it suggests “people on lower incomes should have a basket full of poverty markers”. ASDA has, however, hit back, dismissing criticisms over the design of its new range. A spokesperson said: “We don’t understand why anyone would feel embarrassed for saving money.” READ MORE: Brexit LIVE: Rejoiner Adonis details REAL goal of ‘UK’s pro-EU forces’

@pipmadeley added: “In the worst cost of living crisis for decades, you really shouldn’t care what anyone thinks of your shopping basket, least of all the pathetic people who would judge you for choosing budget items. “I buy several of ASDA’s Just Essentials items and I couldn’t give a toss.” Grocery Insight CEO Steve Dresser also noted that, despite some criticism, the reaction to the range has been “overwhelmingly positive”.

He said this was “one of the most well-received stories… perhaps ever… “With Yellow packaging (yellow being one of the first colours the eye sees, think New York cabs). It’ll stand out well on shelf, too.” Express.co.uk has approached ASDA for comment.