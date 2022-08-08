Categories
Pets

Family, pets rescued after stranded on Wapsie sandbar


The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and firefighters was called into action on a river rescue Sunday morning, after heavy rainfall near Quasqueton left a family stranded on a sandbar.

At approximately 7:45 a.m. an emergency call came into the sheriff’s office from campers on a sandbar north of Quasqueton on the Wapsipinicon River, near the 2700 block on Coots Boulevard. The caller reported he and his family had been camping on a sandbar when heavy rainfall collapsed their tents and some of their kayaks and tubes had washed away down river, leaving them stranded on the sandbar.



