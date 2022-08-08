Flooding hits DEATH VALLEY in freak ‘historic event’ that only hits once every 1,000 YEARS

In a statement released on Sunday, the National Parks Service (NPS) described the rainfall as a “historic event”, with nearly a year’s worth of precipitation dropping on the usually arid area in just three hours.

The subsequent flooding had cause “widespread” damage and the closure of all park roads due to “safety concerns”.

Some are not expected to reopen for months, given the severity of the damage, the NPS said.

Daniel Berc, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Las Vegas, commented: “The heavy rain that caused the devastating flooding at Death Valley was an extremely rare, 1000-year event.”

He noted, though, that this did not mean such an event only occurred once every thousand years, but rather that in any year there was a miniscule 0.1 percent chance of such freak weather occurring.