George Harrison Felt The Beatles’ Manager Brian Epstein Wanted to Be Spiritual

George Harrison felt that The Beatles‘ manager, Brian Epstein, wanted to be spiritual. The quiet Beatle had recently become “God-conscious” after LSD opened his mind, and Ravi Shankar filled the void with Indian music and Eastern religion. Maybe, to be closer with his band, Epstein was willing to follow them into spirituality.

However, Epstein wasn’t able to acquire his spiritual awakening. His untimely death came while his band was with their new guru, Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, on a retreat in Wales in 1967.

The Beatles and George Harrison with their manager, Brian Epstein | John Rodgers/Redferns

The Beatles never did anything without asking their manager

After his lecture in London, Maharishi invited The Beatles on a 10-day course in North Wales, where they could learn Transcendental Meditation. The band agreed but had to ask Epstein first.

The Beatles never did anything without their manager’s permission. George had to ask Epstein if he could marry his first wife, Pattie Boyd.

In Here Comes The Sun: The Spiritual And Musical Journey Of George Harrison, Joshua M. Greene wrote, “The group accepted his invitation and placed a call to Brian Epstein, hoping he would also come along. For five years the boys had never gone anywhere without their manager or someone appointed by him to look out for them.

“‘It’s like going somewhere without your trousers on,’ John [Lennon] said. Epstein declined, suggesting he might drive up toward the end of the retreat.”