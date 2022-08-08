With Netflix cracking down on account sharing and the recent price hike causing users to cancel Netflix subscriptions, people have begun to look for alternatives to share their binge-watching experience with remote family members and close friends. One of these alternatives includes using Discord (a social messaging platform) to host a Netflix watch party session via Discord’s screen sharing feature. So Android Police is here to help you start screen sharing Netflix through Discord streaming while outlining precisely how to tinker with your settings to enhance the experience.

How to screen share Netflix over Discord

As of right now, the Discord mobile app has no way to screen share Netflix. You’ll have to load up the desktop app or the web browser version to screen share on mobile. However, viewers can join on any device they own (provided they have the Discord app installed), so jumping into an existing share on mobile is a breeze.

Launch the desktop Discord app or access Discord in the web browser, and log in to your account. Enter a voice channel on a server. Note: You can also screen share during 1-on-1 voice calls and in your Discord groups. Open a new tab and visit the Netflix home page to sign into your account. Click on the Screen button to begin sharing your screen. Navigate to your tabs (if on Google Chrome, select Chrome Tab); ensure the Share tab audio is checked. Select Netflix from your list of tabs, then click on Share. Successfully sharing your screen is shown by “Live” next to your user name, and you can preview a thumbnail of what’s displayed on your screen share. Once you’re done with hosting a Netflix watch party, click on the screen icon embedded with an “X” to stop streaming.





How to enhance the experience

You may wish to improve the streaming quality for your Netflix watch-party sessions, and a few limited options are available. The first option is using a Discord server and setting up the voice channels; after setting up these channels, you can navigate to the voice channel settings and select the region override. Discord defaults to automatic, but sometimes you may need to consider manually selecting a server depending on where everyone is located to find a middle ground; there are four options for the US alone.

The second option works if you are subscribed to Discord Nitro (a premium subscription-based service). Discord Nitro allows you to stream videos greater than 720p video resolution and increases frame rate; if you have the option, we recommend streaming above the lowest settings, provided your Internet connection can also handle it.

Host a Netflix watch party instead of sharing your account

Even though it may not always be the most convenient option to host a watch party on Discord, it certainly is the safest one, at least when it comes to sharing. Soon Netflix may force you to pay for any account sharing on your favorite streaming box, but not everyone has the money to splurge on entertainment these days. So why not just sit down and organize a watch party with your family and friends over Discord as an alternative? Even Amazon is trying to jump on the bandwagon by adding native support with their own watch parties on Amazon Prime Video.