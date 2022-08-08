iTWire – Reliable access to broadband, mobile, landline services in focus for ACCAN conference

Ensuring that consumers have reliable access to broadband, mobile and landline services, no matter where they live in Australia is the focus for the upcoming 2022 Australian Communications Consumer Action Network (ACCAN) conference under the theme Better Basics.

ACCAN says the aim of this year’s conference – to be held online on September 14 – is to outline some of the key issues that are of continuing importance to consumers, and to highlight the work being done by consumer advocates, industry, regulators, and politicians to improve the communications sector and get the basics right for consumers.

According to ACCAN at a time when being connected to communications services is so crucial to everyday life, the reliability of services is essential, and conference delegates will hear from industry experts about measures they’re undertaking to ensure that consumers have reliable access to services.

“The conference will kick off with an address from The Hon. Michelle Rowland, Minister for Communications who will outline her vision for this term of government. She will be followed by an outstanding and highly experienced list of guest speakers all of whom have a fascinating take on the theme Better Basics,” said ACCAN CEO, Andrew Williams.

Williams notes that outgoing ACCC Deputy Chair, Delia Rickard, will reflect on the importance of communications to all Australians and the need to ensure access, affordability and quality of service.

Conference delegates will also hear the new Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman’s vision for the telecommunications sector, and Ombudsman Cynthia Gebert

will share her thoughts on the TIO’s role in ensuring effective consumer protections and how the TIO is going to make sure that it is accessible, available, and responsive to community needs.

ACCAN says the conference will also feature discussions with consumer advocates on a range of topics, including a panel of experts talking about the fundamental digital rights for consumers into the future.

“In 2022 this looks very different to the basics of the past with consumers now engaging online in different ways and using over the top services to stay in touch with family and friends. In light of this, consumer advocates are banding together to consider the basic digital rights that need to be met to support consumers so that they can engage safely and confidently on digital platforms,” ACCAN notes.

“Registrations are now open, and I’d encourage anyone with an interest in the communications industry to come along, virtually of course, to enjoy a day of thoroughly engaging speakers and rigorous debate about how to get the basics right for consumers at a time when the internet is quickly becoming an important human right,” concluded Williams.

Register here today.