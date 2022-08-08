James Andrew Baxter, 81 | Free Press Standard

James Andrew Baxter, 81, a lifetime resident of Amsterdam, Ohio, passed away quietly Aug. 3, 2022, attended by his niece, Marianne and brother-in-law, Bob.

James was born April 11, 1941, as the second child of Andrew and Dolly (Aldred) Baxter.

At 8 years of age, James contracted Polio and lost the use of his legs. He was determined to not let this interfere with his life and learned to walk despite the doctors’ predictions. James led an active life, spending time traveling and hunting, an activity he enjoyed with his friends. He also worked as a pressman at Carroll Graphics in Carrollton. In his later years, James became active in genealogy and helped many people with their research in Carroll and Jefferson counties.

James was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Alyce.

His is survived by his brother-in-law, Bob Boggess; niece, Marianne (Cody) Burns; nephews, Bob (Joy) Boggess, Dave (Cindy) Boggess and Tom (Alisha) Boggess. He is also survived by 8 grandnieces and nephews, a great grandniece, and two great grandnephews.

Friends are invited to attend services for James at Dodds Funeral Home in Amsterdam, Ohio on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.

Visitation will be from 10-11a.m. with a service at 11 a.m.

Interment will follow immediately at the Harlem Spring Cemetery.

While we will miss Uncle Jim, we are comforted by the knowledge that Jesus is coming soon, and we will soon be reunited with those we love.