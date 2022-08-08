Categories
Johnny Depp’s Friend Explains What Lawyer Camille Vasquez’s Real Relationship With The Pirates Star Was Like, Despite Romance Rumors


There are so many side stories tied to the recent trial involving Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, you could juggle multiple conversations around the watercooler regarding the trial with your co-workers and never actually bring up the A-list stars at the event’s core. One individual whose participation in the trial generated its own fair share of headlines was Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez, who endured rumors that she and Depp were dating and even earned the nickname “Wonder Woman” after she stepped in to assist an eldely person in a fight. I know, the whole ordeal has been crazy. But now Depp’s friends are going on record about the actor’s relationship with Vasquez… and it probably isn’t the way that you think.

Johnny Depp and Camille Vasquez’s names have been linked in various ways for months now, most notably in romantic senses – even as she defended him in a very important trial. But a source close to the situation opened up about the possible romance between Depp and Vasquez to The NY Post, and dumped cold water on those spicy rumors, saying:

Camille did a great job … but he and Camille were never good buddies. Johnny was fighting for his life and she was under his employ to get it done. If you’re in a foxhole, you may not go out for beers with the other people in the foxhole, but you all want to win.



