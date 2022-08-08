Katz appointed Jewish Genealogy Society of Cleveland president

Deborah A. Katz of was appointed as president of the Jewish Genealogy Society of Cleveland.

Katz has served as the first vice-president of programming and organized the first Katz family reunion in 114 years in partnership with the International Association of Jewish Genealogical Societies conference in 2019.

Katz studied at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia for her undergraduate degree and received her Juris Doctor, Master of Arts and Ph.D. from The Ohio State University in Columbus. She worked for 30 years in Columbus and is retired, and focusing on genealogy and photography, according to a news release.

Katz’s top priority is building connections and plans to update the organization’s resources and extend accessibility, the release stated.