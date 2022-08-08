Khloé Kardashian Reportedly Has Sad Relationship News

As of August, Khloé Kardashian can add another milestone breakup to her rollercoaster year. E! News reported that she and the private equity investor had broken up, and that their romance had “slowly fizzled out over the last few weeks.” However, it doesn’t seem like they were ever very serious in the first place. In July, a source told E! News that the pair had only been on a few dates, and while Kardashian was “open to dating,” she “[wasn’t] forcing anything.”

People also confirmed that the “relationship [was] in its early stages.” Now, in the wake of her new baby boy, Kardashian’s priorities seem to have shifted. “Khloé is enjoying being single with her sole focus on being a mom and her work,” an insider shared (via E! News). “Khloé is open to finding love again if the right person comes into her life, but is really happy right now. She is not looking and in no rush.”

There were other clues that Kardashian’s relationship with the private equity investor never actually materialized into a full-blown relationship. When Thompson was snapped partying with women in Mykonos, Greece in July, an Instagram fan account noted that “Khloe and Tristan are both single.” Furthermore, Kardashian initially refuted claims that she was dating. In June, she hit back at Instagram account Deuxmoi (via Comments by Celebs), writing, “I am not seeing a soul. I am happily focusing on my daughter and myself for awhile.”