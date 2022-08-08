London flood: 60 firefighters scramble to contain 4ft deep water as 3.5m face hosepipe ban





The London Fire Brigade said eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters have been called to flooding on Hornsey Road in Islington, which is located next to the Emirates Stadium, the home of Arsenal Football Club. A 36-inch water main has burst with resulting flooding that is around four-foot deep. Several surrounding roads have been closed as firefighters look to safely secure the area, and people have been urged to avoid the area.

Fire crews from Holloway, Islington, Kentish Town, Stoke Newington and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.” The London Fire Brigade said in a statement: “Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters have been called to flooding on Hornsey Road in Islington. “A 36-inch water main has burst causing flooding up to a depth of around 4 feet. Flood water is affecting Hornsey Road and Tollington Road. “There are multiple road closures in place whilst crews work to make the scene safe. People are urged to avoid the area.

“The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers have taken 12 calls to the incident. “The Brigade was called at 0701. Fire crews from Holloway, Islington, Kentish Town, Stoke Newington and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.” BBC Radio London Travel tweeted: “Holloway – a burst water main on the A503 Tollington Road by the Tollington Arms is causing long southbound delays from before Manor House station.” The Tollington Arms pub in Islington shared a video on Twitter of the huge flooding, with cars struggling to make their way through the deep water.

It wrote: “Probably best to avoid our area due to a burst water main. “Difficult to walk, drive or cycle currently! We’re sure it will be sorted by opening!” Several people took to Twitter reacting to videos of the intense flooding, referencing the hosepipe ban hitting millions of Britons that could soon hit millions of others. Twitter user “Alex” (@LimeFairyLiquid) wrote: “Don’t they know there’s a hosepipe ban?”

“Twedders” (@AfcMT21) said: “Hosepipe ban though….” Fellow Twitter user “Mark McDougall” (@noodlesmuirend) commented: “Everything will be fine if you just stop using your hosepipes.” THIS IS A BREAKING STORY. MORE TO FOLLOW…