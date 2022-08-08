Mum slams adult son’s ‘outrageous’ request after he has his own child

The 27-year-old son who recently had a baby with his partner asked his mum if he could spend Monday through Friday at her home “to get a good night’s sleep”. The anonymous mum has admitted she feels confused about the situation.

Taking to Mumsnet, the son quickly came under fire, with many pointing out he should be at home helping his partner.

Meanwhile, his own father told him to “just get on with it”, calling the idea “outrageous”, reports Edinburgh Live.

The woman explained: “DS [dear son] 27 and his girlfriend recently had a baby.

“As you’d expect they are being woken up during the night.

“DS has asked if he can move back in Monday to Friday, so he can get a proper night’s sleep so he can concentrate on going to work and do his job effectively.

“DH [dear husband] thinks the idea is outrageous and he should just ‘get on with it’. I feel a bit confused as to why he is even asking.

“Surely other new parents don’t do this? I get sleep deprivation is hard, but I am not overly enamoured with this idea.

“But I don’t want to be unsupportive either – how would you respond?”