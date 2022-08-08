Obituaries: Hess; Badten

Elizabeth “Betty” Morton Hess: May 26, 1933 — August 2, 2022

Home. Where each lives for the other, and all live for God. On August 2, 2022, angels appeared to escort Elizabeth M. “Betty” Hess to be with her husband, George J Hess in heaven. She was 89 years old.

Born May 26, 1933 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Harold and Elizabeth Morton, Betty had a choice to pursue a professional singing career or have a family. Betty chose family. She married George Hess on April 17, 1955 in New York. George’s work took them to several different states. They finally settled down in Green River, Wyoming. Betty was an exceptional wife and mother. She cared deeply for her family, and she supported George as he built up his general contracting company.

Betty was passionate about her faith and love of God. She was very active with religious education at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Green River. Even though she did not become a professional singer, Betty continued to share her beautiful voice in the church choir. People will remember her most for singing “Oh Holy Night” at Christmas Mass and Ava Maria at Easter Mass.

Betty is survived by five children: George Hess, Jr (Samphoas), Rosemary Hess-Nunn (Jeff), Theresa Cometto (Mike) Joseph Hess, and Kenneth Hess (Amanda). From her children, she was blessed with sixteen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

Graveside service were held at Highland Cemetery located at 1860 East 12th Street, Casper, Wyoming on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 10am. Memorial Mass was held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church located at 400 Country Club Road in Casper at 11am on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Memorial contributions may be made to Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy in honor of Betty’s great grandsons, Bain Hess and Atlas Rabon.

Arrangements are under the care of Bustard and Jacoby Funeral Home, 600 CY Ave, Casper, WY 82601.

Suzanne A. Badten: 1932 – 2021

Suzanne A. Badten was born in North Bend, Washington to Emil and Thelma (Mueller) Sorensen on September 18, 1932. Suzanne passed away in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on December 9, 2021.

She graduated from Mount Si High School in Snoqualmie, Washington in 1949. Suzanne found love when she met Eugene L. Bush, who was originally intended as a double date for a friend of Suzanne’s. Eugene and Suzanne married in 1950. They both worked on a road construction crew, where Suzanne drove a dump truck; road construction took them to Montana and then to Casper in the mid-1950s.

Eugene and Suzanne had 3 children; daughters, Linnea, born in 1952 and Judy, born in 1954; and son, Eugene “Gino” born in 1956. Suzanne was a homemaker until their children were older at which time she accepted a position at WESC Federal Credit Union, where she worked until her retirement.

The family loved to spend time at the lake boating and watching Eugene water ski. Suzanne often sewed matching bathing suits for Eugene and herself. The couple also enjoyed square dancing at the Maverick Square Dancing Club. Suzanne was an omnivorous reader of fiction and non-fiction as well as solving crosswords. She was a volunteer income tax preparer for many years at Casper College.

Suzanne found a passion in genealogy. She traveled to Norway and Latvia as well as a yearly trip to Salt Lake City, Utah to research her ancestry.

Suzanne was widowed in 1994. In 2000, Suzanne reconnected online with childhood next-door neighbor, Norbert Badten, after losing touch when Norb enlisted in the Army and fought at Normandy in World War II. As young teenagers, Norb and Suzanne implemented their own telegraph line between their houses to talk in the evening. Once reconnected, it took only 6 months for them to marry and for Suzanne to move to Wauwatosa, Wisconsin with Norb. They honeymooned in France and other European countries. Suzanne enjoyed rock hounding with Norb and dove into her genealogical research. She became a member of the Ohio Valley Historical Society among other organizations. Her estate maintains a fleet of file cabinets full of Suzanne’s genealogical research – some of which is slated for inclusion at the North Bend Historical Society in Washington, where her mother’s family homesteaded.

Suzanne’s generosity was featured in an article on WauwatosaNow when she – at 83 years of age – gave away 2 large hanks of her hair she wanted donated to the World War II war effort in producing weapon sights. Read the story here: https://archive.wauwatosanow.com/news/wauwatosa-woman-donates-hair-to-good-cause-70-years-after-it-was-cut-b99535714z1-315354991.html

Suzanne was preceded in death by her first husband, Eugene Bush; daughter, Linnea Borrnsen; son, Eugene “Gino;” grandson, Austin Shelton; and second husband, Norbert Badten.

Suzanne is survived by daughter, Judy S. Ingram; grandson, Shane (Danielle) Ingram; great-grandson, Oliver Ingram; granddaughter, Stacie (Jack) Metzker; great-granddaughter, Lily Metzker; step-son, John (Heather) Badten; several nieces and nephews, and many lifelong friends.

Services are on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions