Ozzy Osbourne’s appearance leaves fans distracted at Commonwealth Games after health woes

He recently opened up about his health woes and admitted he is on the mend.

“It’s great, it’s great,” he told ET. “I like to see people, you know. That’s been the hardest thing of the past three years, because I’ve been trying to recover from my surgery.

“I’m getting there. It’s a slow climb back, you know?”

Meanwhile, the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony celebrated the history, culture, and music of Birmingham and the West Midlands, in front of a live audience of over thirty thousand.

Performances by a number of local artists preceded Black Sabbath, including Apache Indian, Beverley Knight, Dexys, Goldie, Jacob Banks, Jaykae, Jorja Smith, Laura Mvula, Ash, Mahalia, Musical Youth, Neelam Gill, Panjabi MC, Raza Hussain, Talulah-Eve, The Selecter and UB40.