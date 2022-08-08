Privacy Commissioner Makes Recommendations Against Department of Environment and Climate Change for not Complying with ATIPP Legislation

Privacy Commissioner Michael Harvey has made several recommendations against the Department of Environment and Climate Change after they did not reply to two access to privacy requests within the required time-frame.

According to the Office of the Privacy Commissioner, two separate ATIPP requests were received by the department, but they did not respond to them within the 20 business days required by legislation.

Each of the people involved submitted requests to the Privacy Commissioner asking that the refusal be investigated.

Harvey found that the department did not comply with its legislated obligations, and that its sharing of ATIPP staffing resources with another department on a long-term basis was inconsistent with legislation.

As a result, Harvey has recommended that the department give a final response to the one request that it has not yet been answered, that it review its policies, comply with statutory duties in the future, maintain communication with applicants and the Privacy Commissioner’s Office, and assign additional staff as early as possible.