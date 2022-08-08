Putin fury as he BLOCKS inspections agreed in last remaining nuclear treaty with US





Vladimir Putin has called time on activities under the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START). This was drafted by the US and Russia in 2009 and signed one year later. It was established for the limitation of strategic offensive arms.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was withdrawing its objects subject to inspection under the treaty from inspection activities. It stressed that the move was “temporary”. This, it added, was allowed for within the Treaty’s own Protocol. The Ministry said it had chosen to suspend inspections due to US antagonisation.

It explained: "The Russian Federation is now forced to resort to this measure due to Washington's persistent desire to achieve a restart of inspection activities on terms that do not take into account existing realities, create unilateral advantages for the United States and actually deprive the Russian Federation of the right to carry out inspections on American territory. "Our goal is to eliminate such an unacceptable situation… "[We also hope to] ensure that all START mechanisms operate in strict accordance with the principles of parity and equality of the parties, as implied in its harmonisation and entry into force." These principles, it said, "are not being followed at this time".