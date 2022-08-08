Ranbir And Alia Feared Telling Ayan Mukerji About Their Relationship, Thought He Would Freak Out

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are living the best days of their lives. The year 2022 proved to be lucky for the millennial couple as the duo got married after dating for five years and are soon going to be parents. Ranbir and Alia’s union was nothing less than a fairytale, with each and every moment etched in our hearts.

For the unversed, in 2017, while shooting for Brahmastra, love had blossomed between Ranbir and Alia and the two had fallen head-over-heels. Rumour mills were churning about their love story when in May 2018, the duo had made a stunning appearance at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception. Holding hands, Ranbir and Alia had made their relationship public.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Ranbir Kapoor revealed how he and Alia Bhatt didn’t tell their good friend and director, Ayan Mukerji about their relationship, fearing that he would freak out. In his words:

“Alia, Ayan and I have spent so much time making Brahmastra that so much has changed in our lives over the years. In these years, whenever we met, Ayan would always be obsessing over Brahmastra. After every conversation, Ayan would always be directing our attention towards Brahmastra. At one point, when Alia and I had started dating, we couldn’t even tell Ayan that we’d started seeing each other, fearing that he would freak out.”

But, to Ranbir and Alia’s surprise, Ayan had a mature reaction when Ranbir and Alia told him that they are dating. Ayan, who is super excited for the first part of his ambitious trilogy, Brahmastra said:

“I had a very mature reaction when Ranbir broke the news to me. I had to be at my best behaviour with my close friends.”

A few months back, the cast of Brahmastra had attended the poster launch event in Hyderabad, where Ayan had revealed how Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s outing as a couple had ruined his film. Ayan had stated that he had never wanted anyone to see Ranbir and Alia as a couple before the release of his film. In his words:

“To be honest, when we started our film, I thought this is the best casting- Ranbir and Alia, powerhouses. It was just too good. Then Ranbir and Alia became very good friends, then very very very good friends in life, then more than friends. So then, I didn’t want the whole world to see them for these 4 years. I didn’t want anyone to see them till my film had not come out. So, Lots of things haven’t happened in their lives because every time they went out together, I would be sitting at the back saying ‘you all are ruining my film. Please don’t go anywhere.’ It feels good now that we can share them.”

Ayan Mukerji’s much-awaited film, Brahmastra is slated to release on September 9, 2022.

