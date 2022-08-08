Rebel Wilson Set to Star in Tennis Comedy DOUBLE FAULT at Paramount — GeekTyrant

Rebel Wilson (Pitch Perfect, Senior Year) has signed on to star in a new tennis themed comedy at Paramount titled Double Fault. Jim and Brian Kehoe, the brothers who wrote the 2019 high school comedy Blockers, are in talks to pen the screenplay, and a director has not yet been hired to helm the pic. The logline is being kept under wraps, and Wilson is the only star officially attached so far.

Wilson is set to next appear in the drama feature The Almond and the Seahorse, which is in post-production, and then the remake of the comedy Private Benjamin.

We will let you know as more information becomes available for Double Fault.