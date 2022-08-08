Russia on brink of igniting ‘fresh war in Balkans’ with threat of Bosnia intervention

Sky News correspondent Adam Parsons warned of “growing tensions” in Bosnia over the “threat of a Russian intervention” as Russia is growing its support among nationalists groups in the Balkan nation. Mr Parsons spoke to Vojin Pavlovic, head of the Eastern Association in Bosnia, who hit out at Wester countries as he drew parallels between NATO and the Third Reich, claiming “there will be no peace in this area as long as the international community represents and protects only one side”.

Vojin Pavlovic told Mr Parsons: “NATO is a criminal organisation, I say this in all my public speeches.

“NATO can only be compared to the Third Reich, as a fascist organisation.

“I believe that there will be no peace in this area as long as the international community represents and defends and protects only one side.

“That one side is the side of the Muslims.”