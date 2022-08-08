Ryan Reynolds And Rob McElhenney Are Gonna Play With Puppies, So Tell Us Your Questions For Them

Fantastic news, folks! Ryan Reynolds And Rob McElhenney are doing a joint puppy interview!!!!
So, in honor of their new docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, they agreed to answer all of YOUR wonderful questions…while playing with puppies of course.
Perhaps you’ve always wondered what props Ryan has taken home from set.
Maybe you’ve been DYING to talk soccer with Rob and Ryan.
Maybe you’re wondering about Rob’s favorite behind-the-scenes moment with Danny DeVito on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
Or heck, maybe you just want some Ryan-and-Rob-approved TV recs!
So, whatever questions you have for Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, now’s your chance to ask! Submit your questions in the comments below and yours could be chosen for a BuzzFeed video!
