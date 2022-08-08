Show your pet some love for less with these amazing deals on pet products

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo.

Let’s be honest, some of us love our cats and dogs so much that we sometimes treat them like they’re our children. We’re constantly going above and beyond to make sure our pets are happy and healthy, and sometimes it costs us a pretty penny. Luckily, with these deals, you won’t have to worry about breaking the bank.

Save big on pet essentials with these ‘paw-some’ deals

Make scooping out the litter box more convenient with this two-in-one litter scoop.

$9.78 $13.54 at Amazon

Scooping litter is nobody’s favorite chore, and we can totally understand why. It’s smelly, it’s messy, and it’s inconvenient. But all of that changes with this two-in-one litter scooper. Waste bags can be stored in the handle of this scooper, making it way more convenient to dispose of your fur baby’s droppings. Not only that but bagging the droppings in one of these tiny waste bags before throwing it into the trash is a great way to reduce stinky smells in your space.

The litter scooper is made of super durable plastic, so it’s sure to last a long time. It’s equipped with a smooth edge, which is perfect for removing those pesky bits of litter that have been caked onto the litter box. It’s compatible with all kinds of scoopable litter, so you’ll be covered whether your fur baby uses clumping clay litter, crystal litter, natural corn litter or any other kind.

A pet-friendly deodorizer to eliminate your furry friend’s little accidents at home. (Source: Amazon)

$21.57 at Amazon

This product isn’t exactly a treat for your pet–it’s a treat for you! This ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator can help destroy the nasty lingering cat urine smell in your home. You’ll also be able to freshen up your home with its vibrant citrus scent.

This small bottle can last a long time. Making a solution from this concentrate is simple: just add four tablespoons to 32 ounces of water in a spray bottle. With a quick shake, you’re ready to fight the unpleasant stench your favorite animal always leaves behind.

Chemical cleaners that lurk around your home could endanger your pet. But with this pet odor eliminator, it’s not an issue. This bottle contains oils derived from fresh orange peels. After all, your furry friend deserves natural and safe ingredients.

Discover the secrets of your pup’s DNA with this highly rated dog DNA test. (Source: Amazon)

$79.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Gain a deeper understanding of your dog’s DNA with Wisdom Panel Essential Dog DNA Test. It’s currently the highest-rated dog DNA test on Amazon, so you can be sure the results will be accurate. In fact, this kit is guaranteed to determine your fur baby’s breed mix down to 1%. It works by testing for over 350 different breeds and varieties and finding out exactly where your dog lies on the spectrum.

This DNA kit will uncover medical concerns and insights, as well as ancestry and trait insights, so you can know your fur baby inside and out. Truly find out what it takes to keep your unique pup happy and healthy with the “world’s leading dog DNA service” today.

Keep your pets well-fed whether or not you’re home with Petlibro’s automatic pet feeder. (Source: Amazon).

$69.99 $89.99 at Amazon

If you’re going on vacation or just trying to sleep in despite your fur baby’s rigid eating schedule, this PETLIBRO Automatic Cat Feeder, has got you covered. It’s capable of storing up to 50 portions at a time and can be programmed to serve between one and six meals per day. Use the LED screen to easily monitor the battery, schedule feedings and more.

Thanks to its patented rotor and secure triple-seal lock, this auto-feeder will keep your pet’s kibble fresh and crunchy while serving the ideal amount with each meal. It even allows you to record a 10-second message so your kitty can be comforted by your voice even while you’re away.

This bucket booster seat from K&H will make sure your cat or dog is comfortably safe during every car ride. (Source: Amazon).

$86.99 $153.99 at Amazon

Giving your fur babies a designated place to sit in the car can keep them safer and happier. This K&H Pet Products Pet Seat is elevated so even smaller kitties and pups get a great view of the outside world. The firm bolsters around the edge will keep your pets in a controlled spot to ensure safer, distraction-free driving.

Keep frisky felines and excitable dogs in place by buckling the booster seat or attaching the security tethers to their pet harness. Its removable cover is super convenient and easy to clean so you don’t have to worry about unfortunate pet mishaps while on the road.

Play the ultimate game of fetch with this tennis ball launcher from Nerf Dog. (Source: Amazon).

$29.54 $43.55 at Amazon

With this super fun Nerf Dog Tennis Ball Blaster, playing a quick game of fetch is easier than ever. Just pull back the handle, load the tennis ball, and take the shot to have a blast playing fetch with your fur baby. It’s designed with pet safety in mind and has been tested to guarantee family fun for hours on end.

This durable ball and launcher set is guaranteed to last for countless games of fetch. It’s capable of shooting tennis balls up to 50 feet to give your pet a thrilling chase and hours of healthy exercise. You can even adjust the power to customize the shot distance, making it ideal for a range of spaces from a big open park to a small backyard.

Outward Hound’s large plush puzzle toy is great for keeping your dog busy. (Source: Amazon).

$17.58 $29.99 at Amazon

This adorable Outward Hound Hide A Squirrel Dog Puzzle is perfect for engaging and entertaining your beloved pup for hours. Set up is quick and easy – just fill the hollow plushy tree trunk with the little squeaky squirrels and watch as your fur babies go crazy for it.

If you feel like joining in on the fun, you can toss the squeaky squirrels around on their own for an exciting game of fetch. Keep your dog from getting bored by indulging their natural hunting instincts with this unique puzzle plush toy.

Keep everybody’s paws clean as a whistle with this MudBuster formula from Dexas Store. (Source: Amazon).

$27.99 at Amazon

Sometimes your fur baby doesn’t require an entire bath, but needs to have their paws cleaned before they enter the house. This Dexas MudBuster Paw Cleaner makes it easier than ever to clean their feet in a jiffy. Simply add a little water to the cleaning solution, insert your pet’s paw a pat dry for a quick refresh.

The silicone bristles on the inside of this paw cleaner are sure to cleanse away dirt and debris. This handy MudBuster is BPA-free, reusable and easy to bring for outings so you can ensure your pet’s feet stay clean wherever you take them.

Grab everything you need to keep your pets happy, healthy, and entertained for less with these deals. Show your kitty or pup just how much you love them by treating them to these unique finds. Act now before these savings end!

