‘Stranger Things’ Is Seconds Away From Becoming The First Show On Netflix To Achieve This Incredible Milestone

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – MAY 14: (L-R) David Harbour, Caleb Mclaughlin, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn … [+] Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, and Priah Ferguson attends Netflix’s “Stranger Things” Season 4 New York Premiere at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) Getty Images



The Queen’s Gambit. Squid Game. Inventing Anna. Manifest. Bridgerton. All of these shows have dominated the Netflix

NFLX

Top 10 charts at one time or another. And what separates these shows from the rest is just how much stamina each of these shows has on Netflix’s daily popularity charts.

But in just a few hours, Stranger Things is going to do something none of those other shows could accomplish. Then after that? Stranger Things will just absolutely obliterate a Netflix record.

The feat at hand? Well, today marks the 78th consecutive day that Stranger Things has appeared on the list for Netflix’s Top 10 Shows. And if the series can hold on for just one more day—which it definitely will—then it will stand above all other Netflix shows.

Here are the longest Top 10 streaks in Netflix history*.

Stranger Things – 78 consecutive days The Queen’s Gambit – 78 consecutive days Squid Game – 75 consecutive days Inventing Anna – 65 consecutive days Manifest – 64 consecutive days Bridgerton – 61 consecutive days Avatar: The Last Airbender – 61 consecutive days Ginny & Georgia – 58 consecutive days Ozark – 57 consecutive days iCarly – 53 consecutive days

*For full disclosure, we’re not including children’s programming like CoComelon—a show that spent a mind-boggling 255 consecutive days on the charts.

That list becomes even more striking when you consider the large gap between the #10 show, iCarly, and the other show currently tied for #1, The Queen’s Gambit. Only seven shows have ever managed a streak of more than 60, and only three have broken the 70-barrier. And the way it’s looking for Stranger Things? That show could very well break the century mark.

It all started back on March 23 when Stranger Things made its lifetime debut on the Top 10 (since February 2022 when the Top 10 charts premiered, the show hadn’t released any episodes until its latest season). Then on May 27, the fourth season of Stranger Things finally dropped—and the show was off to the races.

After that, Stranger Things spent 26 consecutive days in the #1 position. The streak was then disrupted for eight days (thanks to the latest season of The Umbrella Academy) before taking back over for 15 more consecutive days. The show would later nab more day in the top position, bringing it’s first-place total to 42 days.

While Ginny & Georgia still holds the record for most consecutive days at #1, the 42-day mark is the most of any show ever on Netflix—which is pretty crazy, because several other shows have had multiple seasons to build their numbers, while Stranger Things has done it with just one season (albeit split into two parts).

Here are the shows with the most days at #1:

Stranger Things – 42 days Virgin River – 35 days Outer Banks – 32 days Tiger King – 31 days Manifest – 31 days Ginny & Georgia – 29 days Cobra Kai – 27 days The Umbrella Academy – 23 days The Queen’s Gambit – 23 days Who Killed Sara? – 22 days

Yesterday marked the first day since the fourth season’s premiere that Stranger Things didn’t finish in first, second, or third place on the Top 10. But the show joined the Top 3 once again today for its 78th consecutive appearance, striking away any doubt that the show was falling off.

So how high does Stranger Things climb at this point. Obviously the show will break the Top 10 record by midnight. But beyond that, it’ll be wild to see just how far Stranger Things can stretch this unprecedented streak.