Street Fighter 6 Adds Returning Fighter Juri And Newcomer Kimberly

After the Street Fighter V tournament concluded at Evo 2022, a new trailer for the next game in the franchise–Street Fighter 6–revealed two more characters joining the fight.

The newest addition is Kimberly, a female student of the Bushinryu style made famous by Guy in Final Fight. She was originally teased at the end of the first SF6 gameplay trailer that debuted during the June 2022 PlayStation State of Play, and she shares a lot of similarities in her fighting style with Guy, who last appeared in Street Fighter IV.

Juri will return in Street Fighter 6.

The other confirmed character is Juri, who debuted in Super Street Fighter IV and has now appeared in every SF game since. The Tae Kwon Do master retains a lot of her fast kick attacks, though her motives in the game’s story are unclear now that her main rival, M. Bison, has been defeated.

The new Street Fighter 6 trailer debuted just after the Evo 2022 Street Fighter V Grand Finals, which was won by Japanese player Masaki “Kawano“ Kawano. The weekend-long event features competition and announcements across multiple fighting games, including The King of Fighters XV, Mortal Kombat 11, Tekken 7, and more.

Street Fighter 6 is the latest entry in the storied fighting game franchise, featuring returning characters like Ryu and Chun-Li along with new fighters like Jaime. The game is scheduled to launch for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC in 2023.