Tanzania: Improved Business Environment Vital for Faster Agro-Industrialisation


TANZANIA’S move to place agriculture at the top of the agenda is of paramount for the ongoing efforts toward the implementation of the Tanzania Agro-industries Development Flagship (TAIDF).

The recommendations were made by Policy Implementation Consultant Dr Barney Laseko in a paper titled, “Improving the Agriculture Business Enabling Environment: A Pre-requisite for Agro-Industrialisation in Tanzania.”

He said TAIDF is a government framework for mobilising and coordinating investments toward agro-industrialisation, which was developed by the secretariat of the Agriculture Sector Development Programme (ASDP II) with technical and financial support provided by the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA).

“Hastening implementation should be done through the urgent improvement of existing systemic governance hurdles in the Agricultural Business Enabling Environment (ABEE),” he said.

The implementation of TAIDF programme should include immediate policy intervention, for example, the provision of highly subsidised sunflower hybrid seeds to all farmers in the country for three consecutive years, which would have a proven revolutionary impact.

For TAIDF to succeed, the government, private sector, and their development partners must come together to accelerate the creation of the requisite Agricultural Business Enabling Environment in Tanzania.

In 2020, the government developed TAIDF with the goal of enhancing and accelerating structural economic transformation through improved sustainable agro-industry-based economic growth that is inclusive of the poor, women and youth.