Tennis Legend Chris Evert Once Launched a New Line of Luxurious Clothing ‘Chrissie by Tail’

It was the year 1974. Chris Evert was in her second consecutive final at the French Open. In the previous season, she had lost against Margaret Court in the summit clash. However, on this occasion, she defeated Olga Morozova to win her maiden Grand Slam title.

It was the start of an illustrious career for Evert who went on to attain legendary status in the tennis world. During her career, she went on to win 18 Grand Slam titles in singles. Additionally, she was also successful on the doubles tour, winning three Grand Slam doubles titles.

After her legendary tennis career, Evert worked for social causes apart from commentating during tennis matches. Further, she is also a successful businesswoman, with investments in various businesses.

Chris Evert once launched a luxurious tennis gear

In 2014, Evert announced a collaboration with Tail activewear to launch her fashion line ‘Chrissie by Tail’ which was made specifically for tennis players. It was a luxurious collection with moisture-wicking properties, making sweat dry quickly.

Further, talking about her collaboration with Tail activewear, Evert said, “Tail was extremely diligent in researching fabrics and innovating design and always open to collaborating on every detail, which enabled us to achieve a sporty, fashion forward look as well as athletic performance.”

Evert’s battle against cancer

Earlier this year, the 67-year-old was diagnosed with stage 1 ovarian cancer. She underwent tests for cancer after her younger sister’s death from ovarian cancer. Subsequently, she endured chemotherapy sessions to treat this disease.

Evert completed her sixth and final chemotherapy session in May. She thanked everyone for their support during her battle against cancer. Her long-time rival and close friend, Martina Navratilova, congratulated Evert on her win over cancer, saying, “what a champ!!!! In every way:), well done Chrissie!!!!”

Evert and Navratilova had one of the most intriguing rivalries in tennis. They faced off against each other an astonishing 80 times, with Navratilova winning 43 of those battles.