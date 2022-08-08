Tennis Teams to Host Free Clinic Aug. 23 at Legends Cup Kickoff – Wichita State Athletics

Members of the community are invited to join the Wichita State tennis teams for an evening of free food, fun and skill instruction at the annual Legends Cup Kickoff, Tuesday, Aug. 23 at the Sheldon Coleman Tennis Complex.



The event serves as a launch party for the Wichita Legends Tennis League, a weekly Fall competition that pairs amateur tennis players with local “legends,” including current and former Shockers. Click here for more information about the league.



Festivities begin at 6 p.m. with a free clinic, open to all ages and skill levels. Players do not need to take part in the league in order to participate in the clinic.



Dinner will be provided afterward, courtesy of B&C BBQ and Shaken or Stirred Bartending.



League participants will also have the opportunity to bid on playing partners with proceeds benefiting the Shocker tennis programs.



For questions or to RSVP, email Colin Foster at cfoster@goshockers.com.