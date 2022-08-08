Top 3 Metaverse Cryptocurrency Options Worth Your Attention

Metaverse has become one of the most popular novelties in many areas related to digital assets and virtual reality. While there’s still no generally accepted definition of what can be called a metaverse, the possibilities of investing in Metaverse assets already attract many investors. In this article, we’re going to explain what a metaverse is and tell you about the best 3 coins to invest in.

Metaverses and their coins

The term ‘metaverse’ is a relatively new one, and while it’s not a familiar thing yet, the concept is quite simple: a metaverse is an online platform that aims to cover the majority of social and financial interactions between its users. Basically, any major service can be called a metaverse, including Facebook, WeChat, or even League of Legends. However, this definition is often narrowed to include only projects with virtual reality and digital property features.

Many metaverses have their own native coins that can be used pretty much the same way as traditional crypto. Moreover, most metaverses allows you to use common crypto one way or another: for example, Decentraland allows you to rent virtual land for ETH. However, today we’re going to focus on the native metaverse cryptocurrency options. With metaverses steadily growing, a small investment in one of their tokens can bring you a fortune. Let’s look at the most promising projects.

Decentraland (MANA)

This metaverse is one of the official Meta Platforms, a virtual world where you can purchase lands and buildings, including show rooms, galleries, shops, and so on. These assets are NFTs that can be bought only with MANA, the native coin of the project. The coin has been steadily growing for the last year, and its market cap is now about $1.5 billion. The price of MANA has been quite low lately, so it may be a great time to buy.

Highstreet (HIGH)

Highstreet is a digital marketplace fueled by its own token named HIGH. This project allows you trade just about anything: from virtual land and goods as NFTs to real products and services. The platform itself is a P2E MMORPG that supports VR headsets, so you literally play a game with quests, events, and everything like that while trading and earning. Highstreet is by far smaller than Decentraland, but its market cap is already about $15 million and growing.

The Sandbox (SAND)

The Sandbox is another project of the Meta Platforms. It is the second oldest and one of the most well-known metaverses, but it looks and works just like Decentraland, allowing you to buy, sell, and lend virtual land. The native token here is SAND, with $1.4 billion in market cap.