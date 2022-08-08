Tyler Cameron and Paige Lorenze End Their Relationship

It’s only been weeks since Tyler Cameron and Paige Lorenze made their relationship public. However, the lovebirds ended their affair just as fans were getting excited about them. The world learned about Tyler and Paige’s split following his interview on the Monday, August 8, episode of E! News‘ Daily Pop. Find out the details about the breakup below.

Tyler and Paige’s Split Revealed

The Bachelorette alum opened up about his and Paige’s split when the show’s host, Loni Love, asked him about their recent boat date. Tyler replied,

“I tell you what, Loni, we just had to take a step back. It wasn’t the right timing … We’re back [to], you know, not dating anymore, just doing our own thing right now. We both have a bunch of respect and love for each other but just not the right time for both of us right now.”

Loni was shocked as many others were following Tyler’s revelations that he had to ask him to clarify that he was single. Tyler confirmed the split once more, saying he was absolutely single.

Tyler Cameron and Paige Lorenze’s Relationship Timeline

On July 9, the news outlet Us Weekly confirmed that Tyler and Paige were an item. This revelation came a year after Tyler split from Camila Kendra. However, an insider who revealed the couple’s relationship said they were keeping things down low.

However, cameramen caught the lovers packing on the PDA in New York City. Afterward, Paige shared a glimpse of Tyler helping her cook dinner via her TikTok account.

On July 24, Tyler could not hold back from gushing over Paige during an interview. He described her as a special being, adding that they were still learning about each other.

Tyler’s History of Failed Relationships

The news of Tyler and Paige’s split won’t be the first time the Bachelor Nation alum has failed in a relationship. He dated Kendra for a year before they called it quits in August 2021. Before Kendra, Tyler dated Gigi Hadid after finishing as the runner-up in Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette. Tyler was also linked to country singer Morgan Wallen before his relationship with Paige became known.

With Tyler Cameron and Paige Lorenze’s relationship ending, one can only wonder when the former will find a long-lasting relationship. Hopefully, the reality TV star will find a love that lasts in his next attempt.