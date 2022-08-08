What happens if you don’t pay your energy bills? – 91,000 pledge to stop paying in October

Don’t Pay UK was set up in June, and the goal of the movement is to stop Ofgem’s price cap increase through the threat of “mass non-payment” from energy customers across the UK. When speaking to Express.co.uk, Don’t Pay UK claimed that the Government was not doing enough to help people with energy costs and in turn was “forcing people into poverty. The group has acknowledged that there are legal implications for not paying energy bills and on its Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) page, it details what could happen.

The majority of the UK’s energy suppliers do not detail their protocol for “non-payment” however, most do highlight what the steps are for energy debt.

The supplier will most likely first contact a person, either through email or letters, about their arrears or they may send reminders that a person has an outstanding bill.

If the supplier does not hear back from a customer, then they will contact a person more directly to discuss the situation. If in debt, this would be where the customer and the supplier discuss and arrange repayment plans.

Richard Lane, director of external affairs at the debt charity StepChange highlighted that energy bills are classed as “priority bills” which means that there can be “severe consequences to missing or being late on a payment”.

READ MORE: NS&I Premium Bonds: Can you boost your chance of winning £1m prize?