Woman holding 1-year-old killed after shooter walks up and shoots her in SE Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A woman was shot to death while carrying her 1-year-old child in her arms in southeast Houston early Monday morning, police said, adding that she was wounded while trying to protect the baby from gunfire.

Police said the shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of Faulkner near Scott Street.

According to HPD, the victim, identified as a 21-year-old, was walking down the street when another woman shot her multiple times.

Police said the woman was walking back from the corner store when the suspect, described as a black woman, 18 to 22 years of age, ambushed her. The suspect hid between parked cars and, as the victim walked by, jumped out and began shooting at her, police said.

She was then taken to the hospital, where she died, officials said.

According to authorities, the baby was not hurt.

Police said there’s not much to go on when it comes to the shooter, who authorities say took off in a red Nissan Cube or another type of small sedan, then drove eastbound from the scene.

Investigators said the child’s father took the baby before police arrived.

