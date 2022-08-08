Wordle 416 today: Struggling with August 9 Wordle? Spoiler-free clues to help solve answer

Wordle 416 is live for the next 24-hours, so you’d better crack on quickly if you want to keep that precious winning streak alive. Unfortunately, Wordle 416 isn’t the most straightforward puzzle, although it is easier than some of the puzzles from earlier in the month. If you’re struggling to figure out the answer to Wordle 416 for August 9, just head to the bottom of the page for a selection of spoiler-free hints and clues. Good luck.

Perfect for when you have ten minutes to spare, Wordle tasks players with figuring out a five letter word in just six guesses.

To master Wordle and solve those daily puzzles, you’ll need to pay close attention to the colour of the tiles after each guess.

If the letter tile turns grey, the letter does not appear in the word you are guessing. If the tile turns yellow, the letter you guessed is in the word, just not in the correct position. If the tile turns green, the letter is in the word and in the right place.

The app keeps track of your statistics, showing the number of correct answers you’ve managed, as well as your winning streak.

If you fail to solve the puzzle, then you’ll have to wait until the next day for a new Wordle to be released. You’ll also lose your precious winning streak.

Read on for some general Wordle tips, followed by three specific clues for Wordle 416 on August 9…