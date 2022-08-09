Categories
1 Monkees Song Was Originally a Hit by The Hollies

The Monkees‘ songs were sometimes covers of tracks by other artists. For example, a song from the Prefab Four’s album The Monkees was previously a hit for The Hollies. Interestingly, Carole King helped complete the song.

The Hollies, The Beatles, and numerous other groups inspired the Prefab Four’s songs

Bobby Hart and Tommy Boyce co-wrote many songs for The Monkees, including “Last Train to Clarksville” and “Valleri.” In his 2015 book Psychedelic Bubble Gum: Boyce & Hart, The Monkees, and Turning Mayhem Into Miracles, Hart discussed how he and Boyce drew influence from several other bands while writing for the Prefab Four.

