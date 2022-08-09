Categories
Gaming

10 Games Like Pokemon That Fans Should Check Out



10 Games Like Pokemon That Fans Should Check Out

Stu here to break down some of the top games that scratch that “Gotta Catch Em’ All” itch. From big name franchises like Final Fantasy and Monster Hunter, to smaller indie teams like Ooblets and Temtem, these experiences all emulate some aspect of the Pokemon phenomenon. There is something for everyone here and although they could never be Pokemon, hopefully they can fill that Charizard sized hole in your heart until the next big release. The games on this list are available across all platforms from Playstation, to Nintendo Switch, to Xbox, and PC.



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.