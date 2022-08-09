4 California Cities Among Least Pet-friendly

2022’s Most Pet-Friendly Cities

With National Homeless Animals Day approaching and over 90.5 million U.S. pet-owning households having spent $123.6 billion last year on their animal companions, WalletHub today released an in-depth report on 2022’s Most Pet-Friendly Cities.

To our surprise, four California cities were listed among the least-pet-friendly cities.

In order to determine where Americans’ animal companions can enjoy the best quality of life without breaking the bank, WalletHub compared the creature-friendliness of the 100 largest cities across 23 key metrics. The data set ranges from minimum pet-care provider rate per visit to pet businesses per capita to walkability.

Most Pet-Friendly Cities

1. Scottsdale, AZ

2. Tampa, FL

3. Portland, OR

4. St. Louis, MO

5. Cincinnati, OH

6. St. Petersburg, FL

7. Lexington-Fayette, KY

8. Las Vegas, NV

9. Colorado Springs, CO

10. Raleigh, NC

Least Pet-Friendly Cities

91. Fresno, CA

92. Fremont, CA

93. Chandler, AZ

94. Chula Vista, CA

95. Detroit, MI

96. Chicago, IL

97. New York, NY

98. Honolulu, HI

99. Baltimore, MD

100. Santa Ana, CA

Key Stats

Columbus, Ohio, has the lowest average veterinary care costs (annual exam), $38.42, which is 2.5 times lower than in Plano, Texas, the city with the highest at $97.65.

Miami has the most veterinarians (per square root of the population), 0.3446, which is 90.7 times more than in Newark, New Jersey, the city with the fewest at 0.0038.

Indianapolis and Fort Wayne, Indiana, have the lowest monthly dog-insurance premium, $39.75, which is 2.5 times lower than in Los Angeles and Irvine, California, the cities with the highest at $97.46.

Reno, Nevada, has the most pet businesses (per square root of the population), 0.4791, which is 9.4 times more than in Newark, New Jersey, the city with the fewest at 0.0509.

Expert Commentary

What tips do you have for individuals and families looking to own pets without breaking the bank?

“There are a lot of free things people can do with their completely free pets. For example, taking your dog for a walk or a hike or visiting dog-friendly establishments such as hardware stores. You can also DIY pet enrichment devices for in-home use. For example, cats love empty boxes and paper bags…There is no substitute for spending time interacting with your pet and that is probably good for both of you…It is also possible to purchase inexpensive pet foods that are well-balanced and nutritious. Read the labels and choose quality options, well-known for being nutritious, rather than a fad or trending type of diet. Many cities now offer low-cost veterinary care options. Try contacting your local SPCA for more information.”

— Nancy R. Gee, Ph.D. – Professor; Director, Center for Human-Animal Interaction, VCU School of Medicine

“Go to the shelter or a rescue to adopt your pets! Most dogs and cats will have and exam, some vaccines, and deworming completed prior to their adoption. They will likely already be spayed or neutered at the shelter. The pet should see a veterinarian as soon as they are adopted, but you will likely save a bit in veterinary fees the first year since the animal will already have some of its necessary treatments done. Shelter adoption fees are very reasonable compared to buying a pet from a breeder or a pet store, as those adoption fees can be very expensive.”

— Dawn Spangler – Director of Small Animal Clinical Skills & Associate Professor, Lincoln Memorial University

What measures can local authorities take to make their cities more pet-friendly?

“Cities can and should include clear leash laws and animal welfare ordinances to ensure the safety of all animals and make those ordinances well-known to the public. Encouraging responsible pet ownership starts there. The next step is to build an infrastructure that includes pets as part of the human family. This means allowing pets on public transportation (assuming clear rules have been established for the safe use of public transportation and are clearly posted), creating wide pet-friendly walkways with pet necessity stations along the way (water and toileting areas with poop bags), encouraging businesses to allow pets inside or having pet areas included for people who have pets with them during shopping excursions. In short, treating pets like members of the family, because they are just that.”

— Nancy R. Gee, Ph.D. – Professor; Director, Center for Human-Animal Interaction, VCU School of Medicine

“Local authorities can make their city more pet friendly by dedicating and maintaining space for public dog parks, ensure that local ordinances provide animal control services that include sheltering and adoption of stray animals as well as penalties for cruelty and neglect, and trap/neuter/release (TNR) of community cats. All these services are important for the welfare of the animals in their city which also can improve human health by strengthening the human-animal bond. Management of the animal population through animal control and TNR also serve to protect human health with control of zoonotic diseases such as rabies which is a fatal disease in humans and animals.”

— Dawn Spangler – Director of Small Animal Clinical Skills & Associate Professor, Lincoln Memorial University

What are the pros and cons of purchasing pet insurance? Do you recommend it?

“Each person should evaluate the pet insurance options for themselves and their own financial situation. In some cases, having pet insurance can make the difference in whether one can save their pet’s life or have to admit that they cannot afford the care their animal needs. In other cases, pet insurance may not provide the coverage one may be expecting based on their own health insurance use. Pet insurance is different from human insurance so be sure to read the small print and ask questions. For example, will your pet insurance cover treatment at your preferred veterinary office? Sometimes, the insurance will only cover a small portion of the cost and in other cases, it requires that you have your animal treated at a specific veterinary provider.”

— Nancy R. Gee, Ph.D. – Professor; Director, Center for Human-Animal Interaction, VCU School of Medicine

“I would recommend pet insurance to anyone with a pet. Pet insurance is especially important to cover expenses in the event of an emergency or a significant illness experienced by the pet. Many times, these types of situations are unexpected and can become very costly, especially if the pet needs surgery or an extensive stay in the hospital. You can generally tailor the policy to your needs such as full coverage that includes yearly wellness visits to emergency and chronic illness coverage. Like any insurance, you could pay for it and not need it, but it does give you peace of mind in the event your pet becomes ill or has an emergency and needs extensive care. If you do not invest in an insurance policy, it is highly recommended to have a savings account dedicated to your pet in the event there is unexpected veterinary care required for them.”

— Dawn Spangler – Director of Small Animal Clinical Skills & Associate Professor, Lincoln Memorial University

To view the full report and your city’s rank, click here.