Alexander Zverev makes touching statement as tennis star reveals he has lifelong condition

He took to Instagram to explain the reasons for its creation before revealing when he was diagnosed with the condition. “The 6th of August 2022 is a very special day for my family and I,” he began. “Today, the Alexander Zverev Foundation has officially come to life, supporting children with type 1 diabetes and helping people prevent type 2 diabetes by living a healthy and active life.

“Our mission is to provide insulin and life saving medicine to children in developing countries and those in need. And as a type 1 diabetic myself, I want to encourage children with diabetes to never give up on their dreams no matter what others might say to you. The only limit is the one you set yourself.”

The Olympic champion is grateful for the privileges bestowed upon him through being an elite tennis player and wants to use his platform to help give back. “I’m in the privileged situation of leading a life that I’ve always wanted to lead,” he said.

