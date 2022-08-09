Alexander Zverev makes touching statement as tennis star reveals he has lifelong condition

Tennis star Alexander Zverev has revealed he suffers from diabetes. The German, 25, who is currently sidelined with an ankle injury sustained at the French Open in June, revealed his condition by announcing the launch of his foundation for diabetics.
He took to Instagram to explain the reasons for its creation before revealing when he was diagnosed with the condition. “The 6th of August 2022 is a very special day for my family and I,” he began. “Today, the Alexander Zverev Foundation has officially come to life, supporting children with type 1 diabetes and helping people prevent type 2 diabetes by living a healthy and active life.
“Our mission is to provide insulin and life saving medicine to children in developing countries and those in need. And as a type 1 diabetic myself, I want to encourage children with diabetes to never give up on their dreams no matter what others might say to you. The only limit is the one you set yourself.”
The Olympic champion is grateful for the privileges bestowed upon him through being an elite tennis player and wants to use his platform to help give back. “I’m in the privileged situation of leading a life that I’ve always wanted to lead,” he said.
JUST IN: Nick Kyrgios makes fitness confession after defeating Mikael Ymer to reach Citi Open final
“I always wanted to play tennis, travel to tournaments around the world and be one of the best tennis players in the world. I owe everything to my parents and my brother, who have always supported me unconditionally on my way there and still do today.”
When Zverev last appeared on a tennis court, the German tore several ankle ligaments during his French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal. The tennis star is making encouraging progress after undergoing ankle surgery but his return date is currently unclear.
“We haven’t decided on an exact date for my return yet,” Zverev told Eurosport Deutschland. “I want to win every tournament I play. That’s my character, I don’t go to events just to play. That’s why I will play when I feel: ‘I can win this tournament’.”
DON’T MISS
It has been a difficult period for the world number two, who was embroiled in a tight scrap with the Spaniard in the French capital before disaster struck. Zverev went on to explain his recovery process which will enable him to be back firing on all cylinders sooner rather than later.
“The days are very long,” Zverev said. “You start very early and finish in the evening. We do a lot of exercises, there are always new ones that are added permanently. The foot is treated, mobility is worked out, strength and stability are rebuilt.
“In some cases, normal walking and running are re-learned. I do sprint exercises in the water, training sessions on the treadmill and bicycle.” It is unlikely Zverev will feature at this year’s US Open, where he registered his best Grand Slam performance by reaching the final in 2020.
Source link