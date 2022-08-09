Andrew Connolly joins women’s tennis staff – UTSA Athletics

– UTSA women’s head coachannounced the addition ofto the staff as an assistant coach.“I’m very excited to be welcoming Andrew into our Roadrunner family,” Kroll said. “He brings an array of strengths; strong playing ability, solid coaching experience and a true commitment to excellence. Andrew will be a great fit for our program and I look forward to all he will contribute in the coming years.”Connolly comes to the Alamo City from Wingate where he was a graduate assistant from 2020-22. During his time with the Bulldogs, the men’s team finished 26-12 and the women went 32-10, making an NCAA Tournament appearance in each of the four seasons of play. Wingate also dominated in the South Atlantic Conference action over Connolly’s two seasons on staff, with three regular-season conference championships and the 2021 Women’s SAC Tournament title.Under Connolly’s tutelage, the men reached as high as No. 20 in 2022 and No. 12 in 2021. The women were also a top-15 program in the country over Connolly’s time, reaching highs of 11 and 12 in the national polls in 2022 and ’21, respectively.Prior to Wingate, Connolly was an assistant women’s coach at Christopher Newport University for one season. During the shortened 2019-20 campaign, Christopher Newport ranked as high as No. 25 in the ITA team rankings and finished ranked No. 31. The 2019 season saw Ranta-aho and Reed make history as the first ever tandem to earn a national doubles ranking of No. 18 in the final poll of the season. Additionally in 2019, Ranta-aho was pegged No. 46 in the country according to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) singles rankings.Before beginning his coaching career, Connolly graduated from NAIA national powerhouse Keiser University in 2019. While at Keiser, Connolly helped lead the Seahawks to three consecutive Sun Conference Championships from 2017-2019 as well as a No. 2 NAIA national ranking in 2018. During his time there, the Seahawks advanced to the NAIA National Championships Semi-Finals in 2017 and the Finals in 2018.-UTSA-