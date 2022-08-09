Baltinglass Jotter

Paul elected Fellow of AGI

ongratulations to Paul Gorry of Baltinglass who was recently elected a new Fellow of the Association of Genealogists in Ireland (AGI). The announcement was made at a recent Extraordinary General Meeting of AGI, and President Nicola Morris presented a framed recognition to Paul last week.

Paul is one of the founding members of AGI and was President himself from 2007 to 2009. His passion for genealogy was evident from a young age and soon after leaving school in Scoil Chonglais, he joined the Genealogical Office in Dublin. During his extensive career he founded Ireland’s first independent Irish genealogical company, Hibernian Research, along with other professional colleagues. He also helped found the Council of Irish Genealogical Organisations (CIGO) in 1995/1996 and served as its Chairman. He is a Fellow and vice-president of the Irish Genealogical Research Society and a Fellow of the prestigious London-based Society of Genealogists.

Closer to home, Paul was a founding member of the West Wicklow Historical Society along with, recently deceased and greatly missed, Donal O’Donnell. He is author to the book ‘Baltinglass Golf Club, 1928-2003’ published in 2003; ‘Baltinglass Chronicles, 1851-2001’, published in 2006 along other more recent publications ‘Seven Signatories: Tracing the Family Histories of the Men Who Signed the Proclamation’, published in 2016 and ‘Credentials for Genealogists: proof of the Professional’, published in 2021. He is also the author of many articles and co-wrote ‘Tracing Irish Ancestors’ with fellow genealogist Maire Mac Conghail, in 1997.

In announcing his Fellowship, AGI colleague Steven Smyrl described Paul as “a stellar Irish genealogist, one who, enviably, has made a significant and lasting impact on Irish genalogy over the course of his long career.”

Paul set up his own research business in 1987, Gorry Research, and returned to Baltinglass to live in 1999 where he continues to contribute to the success of the profession, as well as being an active committee member of WWHS, while also conducting genealogy reports for those seeking to trace their family roots. Well done to Paul for this honour. We are fortunate to have someone with such a wealth of experience and interest and passion in our midst.

‘Tis the Season

Already, two Christmas Craft Fairs have been announced with appeals for crafters to sign up to display their wares:

Talbotstown National School Parent’s Association is bringing a Christmas Craft Fair to Baltinglass in December and is putting a call out to all local traders and crafters to book a stall. It will take place on Sunday, December 4 in Germaines. Contact Talbotstownpa@gmail.com if you wish to secure a space or PM Suzanne Finn on facebook.

Stratford/Grangecon GAA Club will hold their annual Christmas Fair on November 13, 2022 in the GAA Club. If you are a crafter and would like to take a stall text Paddy at 087 6508453.

Tidy Towns

Noel Robert Jenkins is the most recent winner (July competition) of the Baltinglass Tidy Towns competition. He was presented with his prize last week by the sponsors, Baltinglass Community Shop. Noel does a great job in keeping the flower beds and baskets watered in Baltinglass during this summer. He is a very deserving winner of the July’s competition. Many thanks from Tidy Towns to last month’s sponsor the Baltinglass Community Shop.

The August competition is now up and running with sponsorship by Veronica Dunne of Burkes shop. You can enter by taking a photo and posting it to Baltinglass Tidy Towns social media pages on Instagram and Facebook. Good luck to all entries.

Musical workshops

Lights Drama Action Stage School have new dates for their Musical workshops. They will take place in Fatima Hall in Baltinglass on August 15-16 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. The workshops will suit 8-12 year-olds for the musical Matilda and 13-17 year-olds for Hairspray. The cost of admission is €25. Message them on Lights Drama Action on facebook to show your interest.

Family Fun Day

Rural Revival is having a Family Fun Day next Sunday, August 14 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Entertainment will include Reuben kid’s entertainer, games, kids’ crafts, burgers and refreshments, facepainting, and lots more. Everyone is welcome to come along. It will take place in the Rural Revival premises on Church Lane.

Fundraising Run/Walk

Rathdangan Community Council will hold a 10k and 5k Run/Walk on the afternoon of Sunday, September 4. All proceeds will go to Baltinglass Hospital. Watch this space for more details.

Fresh vegetables

Beetroot, lettuce, scallions, onions, chard, kale, spinach, cabbage, herbs, carrots, eggs and lots more for sale this week at Tearmann Community Garden. All picked fresh on the day and organic. Come along Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 noon and take your pick of the freshest of vegetables straight from the ground to your table.

Kiltegan Women’s Shed

If you would like to go along and join the Women’s Shed in Kiltegan, they meet every Tuesday morning from 10 a.m to 12.30 in the Talk of the Town, Kiltegan. All are very welcome.

And if you have any spare wool or yarn hanging around, donations are gratefully accepted to keep fingers busy on Tuesdays.

Junior Byrnes

Many will be aware that the landmark pub of Rathdangan, Junior Byrnes is up for sale. Rathdangan Community Council posted an emotional tribute to the Byrne family on July 28:

“The welcome always warm, Service with a smile, The wit always quick and a twinkle in the eye. The laughter loud and hearty often teary eyes, The music filled the air as people came from far and near, As the saying goes “craic was mighty”, For many a “home from home”, Historic reminders of days gone by, Generations past and present forever here now memories enshrined, A place where old friends met and strangers became friends as they watch the pint froth reach to the very end. So many magic moments in this country pub created by the magicans we all have come to love.

“Junior, Teresa and Co. We are so sad to see you go. We thank you for your patience with us over the years, For always been there to listen to all our hopes and fears, Helping us to forget while we drank a few beers, While for so many this feels like an ending for you it’s a new beginning. We hope that soon you will be home in a new rhythm and as you step onto new ground your eyes will feel young again with energy and dreams, As a path of plentitude opens before you. Now is the time to enjoy your hearts desires, To live the dreams you have waited for, To awaken the depths beyond your work. Thank you to The Byrne Family for been the light and beating heart of Rathdangan for so many many generations.

We wish you many years of great health and happiness as you start the next chapter of your lives.”

Sad passing

We express our sympathy to the family of Maggie Kenny (née Flynn) from Clough in Baltinglass who passed away on Wednesday, July 27. She will be greatly missed by her husband Johnny Kenny and her children Sean, Alice, Marcella, Breeda, Billy, Mairead, Kathleen, Hugh and Paul, her sisters Breeda and Haddie, and all her extended family, relatives and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis.

Social Dancing

Donard Community Hall is the place to be this coming Saturday, August 13 if you like to dance. Dance the night away from 9 p.m. until midnight. Music will be by the Glen Flynn Band. Admission is €10 and will include light refreshments.