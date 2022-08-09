Bank raises interest rates on savings account to ‘top table position’

While homeowners and those in debt are set to lose out as interest rates are raised to beat inflation, experts are sharing why this is “good news for savers”.

Helen Morrisey, the senior pensions and retirement analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, outlined why savers still “need to work hard” despite recent developments.

Ms Morrisey explained: “Rising rates should be good news for savers, but if you want to cash in on rising rates, you need to work hard.

“Savings rates have been creeping up since December, but some corners of the market have fared better than others.